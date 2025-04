We Are China

Scenery of renowned water town in Jiangsu

Ecns.cn) 16:20, April 28, 2025

An aerial view of Zhouzhuang, a renowned water town in east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Known as the "No. 1 water town in China", Zhouzhuang preserves traditional architectures with distinct riverside features including revetments, arch bridges, white walls and black tiles.

An aerial view of Zhouzhuang, a renowned water town in east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

