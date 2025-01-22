Lighting ceremony of 39th Qinhuai Lantern Festival held in Nanjing

Xinhua) 14:37, January 22, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows light decorations displayed at the Bailuzhou Park during a lantern festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The lighting ceremony of the 39th Qinhuai Lantern Festival was held at the Bailuzhou Park on Tuesday. The festival can be visited in several exhibition areas near the Qinhuai river in the city of Nanjing. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows light decorations displayed at the Bailuzhou Park during a lantern festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The lighting ceremony of the 39th Qinhuai Lantern Festival was held at the Bailuzhou Park on Tuesday. The festival can be visited in several exhibition areas near the Qinhuai river in the city of Nanjing. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows light decorations at Confucius Temple during a lantern festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The lighting ceremony of the 39th Qinhuai Lantern Festival was held at the Bailuzhou Park on Tuesday. The festival can be visited in several exhibition areas near the Qinhuai river in the city of Nanjing. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

