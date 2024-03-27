Home>>
Crabapple trees in full bloom
(People's Daily App) 16:25, March 27, 2024
The crabapple trees are blossoming magnificently in Mochou Lake Park of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Let's take a look!
(ShijieApp-Photographer Ge Hongjun)
