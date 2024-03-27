We Are China

Crabapple trees in full bloom

(People's Daily App) 16:25, March 27, 2024

The crabapple trees are blossoming magnificently in Mochou Lake Park of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Let's take a look!

(ShijieApp-Photographer Ge Hongjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)