Nanjing's cultural venues see visitors surge

Ecns.cn) 13:34, August 20, 2025

Visitors toured the Great Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on Aug. 19, 2025, viewing artifacts unearthed from the underground palace of the Changgan Pagoda at Changgan Temple dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). (Photo/China News Service)

During the peak summer travel season, museums have become a classroom for the public to experience history.

Visitors take photos in front of Great Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on Aug. 19, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Visitors toured the Great Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on Aug. 19, 2025, viewing artifacts unearthed from the underground palace of the Changgan Pagoda at Changgan Temple dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). (Photo/China News Service)

Visitors view silk fabrics unearthed from an underground palace dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), at the Great Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on Aug. 19, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)