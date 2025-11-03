Ethiopian runners crowned in Beijing Marathon, record number of participants break 3-hour barrier

Xinhua) 08:50, November 03, 2025

Participants start during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A record over 4,700 runners completed the 2025 Beijing Marathon within three hours on Sunday, while Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh won the men's and the women's events respectively.

Hayle clocked 2 hours, 8 minutes and 10 seconds to defend his title, which was more than one minute faster than his last year's performance.

His compatriot Desalegn Girma Debel finished second, followed by DPR Korea's Han Il Ryong in third.

In the women's event, Genaneh registered 2 hours, 26 minutes and 8 seconds to secure victory, just 7 seconds ahead of runner-up Marion Jepkonga Kibor of Kenya, while another Ethiopian runner Kuftu Tahir Dadiso placed third.

Featuring a record 32,000 participants this year, the Beijing Marathon, spanning from Tiananmen Square to the Beijing Olympic Park, provided more opportunities for runners to show themselves in the dual Olympic city.

According to the organizers, over 4,700 runners finished the 42.195-kilometer race within three hours, which broke the record of 3,004 set last year.

First-placed Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh (C) of Ethiopia poses with second-placed Marion Jepkonga Kibor (L) of Kenya and third-placed Kuftu Tahir Dadiso of Ethiopia during the awarding ceremony for the women's marathon event at the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

First-placed Lemi Berhanu Hayle (C) of Ethiopia poses with second-placed Desalegn Girma Debel (L) of Ethiopia and third-placed Han Il Ryong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during the awarding ceremony for the men's marathon event at the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

First-placed Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the men's marathon event at the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Participants compete during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A participant celebrates after finishing the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

Participants celebrate after finishing the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Participants compete during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants compete during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Participants start during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Participants celebrate after finishing the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Third-placed Han Il Ryong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) attends the awarding ceremony for the men's marathon event at the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Second-placed Desalegn Girma Debel of Ethiopia poses during the awarding ceremony for the men's marathon event at the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Han Il Ryong (C) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) crosses the finish line to win the third place of the men's marathon during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the first place of the women's marathon during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants run past the National Speed Skating Oval during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

Participants start during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)