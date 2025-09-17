Zayed Charity Run, Huairou Great Wall Marathon unveils schedule in Beijing

Xinhua) 17:00, September 17, 2025

DUBAI, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run and Huairou Great Wall Marathon on Wednesday approved the full schedule for the event, which will take place in Beijing from Sept. 19 to 22.

The event will gather 17,500 runners from around the world, including a 135-member delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Among them are 32 female athletes, marking the first time Emirati women will take part in the race.

The UAE delegation is due to arrive in Beijing on Thursday to prepare for what organizers call an exceptional edition of the event. The race honors the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE, and blends sport with philanthropy and cultural exchange.

The program begins on Sept. 19 with the inauguration of the "UAE House" at the entrance of the Great Wall. The pavilion will showcase Sheikh Zayed's legacy, Emirati traditions and heritage arts, and is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors daily.

On Sept. 20, the schedule features a five-kilometer family run, the main 10-kilometer charity race, a robotics race, and an inclusive run for people of determination, highlighting strong community participation.

The final day will stage a half marathon and a full marathon with more than 15,000 runners, making it one of the largest sporting gatherings in China this year.

Emirati athletes said they are fully prepared to represent their country, emphasizing that their participation conveys a sporting and humanitarian message reflecting Sheikh Zayed's values of giving and tolerance.

Talib Al Salami, captain of the Abu Dhabi Running Team, told Xinhua that taking part in the Zayed Charity Run is a source of national pride. "It combines athletic performance with charitable work and highlights the UAE's presence on the humanitarian and sports fronts," he said.

The event offers total prize money of 240,000 yuan, while part of the registration fees will be donated to local charities and hospitals, underscoring its humanitarian mission.

