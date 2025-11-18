Global Mayors Dialogue in Nanjing to kick off

People's Daily Online) 16:38, November 18, 2025

Collaboration among cities, with culture as the common bond, is of great importance. The World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF) is one of the highest-level international platforms for cultural exchange between cities, and Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, officially joined it in 2019.

Recently, Justine Simons, founder of the WCCF and London's deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, recorded a video message for the upcoming Global Mayors Dialogue in Nanjing, which will be held from Nov. 19 to 21, 2025. In her message, she expressed her appreciation and support for Nanjing.

