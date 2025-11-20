Global mayors discuss urban governance in China's historic waterfront city of Nanjing

Xinhua) 08:20, November 20, 2025

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the Global Mayors Dialogue in Nanjing held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

NANJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing, the capital of east China's economic powerhouse province of Jiangsu.

Themed "Flowing Rivers, Converging Future," the Global Mayors Dialogue in Nanjing focuses on sharing urban governance experience and exploring future trends in urban development, offering insights to advance sustainable development among global waterfront cities.

Delegates from countries including Brunei, Egypt, Germany, Malaysia and China are set to engage in a series of dialogues on detailed topics such as cultural heritage protection, green ecological development and smart-city construction.

During the three-day event, they are also scheduled to visit campuses, scenic areas along the Yangtze River, and historic and cultural sites to learn about Nanjing's experience in ecological protection, urban renewal, culture and modern development.

After touring Nanjing's city wall, which has a history of over 600 years, Gan Tian Loo, chairman of the working committee for the historic urban area of Malaysia's Malacca, expressed his admiration for the wisdom of ancient Chinese people.

"Nanjing boasts rich historical and cultural heritage, alongside a vibrant modern cultural and artistic vibe, making it an increasingly attractive destination for Malaysian youth," Gan said. He added that he looks forward to strengthening cooperation on tourism, the economy, trade and education between Malacca and Nanjing.

Li Zhongjun, acting mayor of Nanjing, said the dialogue aims to share Chinese practices to address development challenges in urban governance. He noted that the city will also enhance its exchange with other cities, and strengthen sci-tech, economic and trade cooperation.

