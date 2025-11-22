Myanmar marks World Children's Day in Nay Pyi Taw
YANGON, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar held a ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday to mark World Children's Day and the 36th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Friday.
The event was attended by Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement Soe Win, relevant officials and representatives from child rights groups and international non-governmental organizations.
During the event, the union minister urged all relevant sectors to consider the ideas, wishes and needs of children when implementing programs for them, and to continue collaborative efforts to ensure that every child fully enjoys their rights, develops a bright future and grows up in a peaceful and happy environment.
The United Nations has designated Nov. 20 as World Children's Day. This year's global theme is "My Day, My Rights."
Photos
Related Stories
- Myanmar military raid notorious cyber scam center; 677 people who fled to Thailand are detained
- People visit Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon
- Myanmar's acting president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
- China's Yunnan donates solar streetlights to Myanmar
- China-donated tents seen in relief shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar
- Chinese health team continues post-quake disease prevention work in Myanmar
- Feature: Rescue teams, volunteers in Myanmar drive humanitarian efforts after disaster
- China's 6th batch of emergency humanitarian aid arrives in Myanmar
- Death toll in Myanmar earthquake rises to 3,455: official media
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.