People visit Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon
People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
People visit the booth of BYD at the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
Photos
Related Stories
- Myanmar's acting president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
- China's Yunnan donates solar streetlights to Myanmar
- China-donated tents seen in relief shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar
- Chinese health team continues post-quake disease prevention work in Myanmar
- Feature: Rescue teams, volunteers in Myanmar drive humanitarian efforts after disaster
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.