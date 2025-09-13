People visit Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon

Xinhua) 09:57, September 13, 2025

People visit the booth of Hongqi at the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People visit the booth of BYD at the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People visit the Myanmar Auto &Parts Expo 2025 in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 12, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)