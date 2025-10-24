Myanmar military raid notorious cyber scam center; 677 people who fled to Thailand are detained

Global Times) 15:12, October 24, 2025

A total of 677 people involved in telecom fraud in Myanmar have been detained in Thailand, following a raid by Myanmar's military on one of the most notorious fraud compounds along the Thailand-Myanmar border, according to media reports.

A statement by its military information ministry said its forces had "cleared" KK Park, a synonymous with online fraud, money laundering and human trafficking for the past five years, BBC News reported on Monday.

It said that the military released more than 2,000 workers there and confiscating 30 of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite terminals - widely used by scam centers on the Thai-Myanmar border for online activities, the report said.

The military said that this infamous scam center has been shut down now.

Following the military operation, 677 foreigners, including 618 men and 59 women, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Thailand, Reuters reported. They were detained after they crossed the border into Tak province, Thai army said in a statement.

The group consists primarily of individuals from India and China, with smaller numbers from Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia and other countries, Thai army said.

Those people are now undergoing legal procedures, and Thai authorities have also made additional detention facilities available, in case existing spaces become insufficient, the army said.

"All actions are in line with legal and humanitarian principles," the army said, adding that it was working closely with local security agencies to maintain order along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Over the past several years, China has been collaborating closely with Thailand and Myanmar to jointly combat transnational telecom fraud.

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on October 17 that authorities have successfully cracked a major transnational criminal case involving the notorious Myanmar-based Kokang gang leader Xu Faqi, also known as Xu Laofa, who was recently brought to justice under the China-Myanmar law enforcement cooperation framework.

The criminal organization, with Xu as its principal leader, is suspected of multiple offenses including fraud, intentional injury, illegal detention, and extortion. The group is linked to more than 3,400 fraud cases involving illicit gains exceeding 1.1 billion yuan ($150 million), according to the MPS.

Foreign ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand held an informal meeting in Anning, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on August 15, during which they exchanged views on joint efforts to combat transnational crimes and agreed to step up the fight against cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, according to a release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

More than 5,400 Chinese suspects involved in telecom fraud in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have been repatriated in a joint crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud launched by China, Myanmar, and Thailand since the beginning of 2025, China's Ministry of Public Security announced on July 6.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)