Yabuli Ski Resort in NE China's Heilongjiang opens for winter season

People's Daily Online) 10:09, November 11, 2025

A ceremony is held to mark the opening of Yabuli Ski Resort for the winter season in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Yabuli Ski Resort, located at an elevation of 996.8 meters in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, officially opened for the winter season on Nov. 7. The resort is welcoming visitors with upgraded slopes and improved services.

This winter, Harbin plans to introduce 10 ice and snow tourism routes, host more than 100 themed activities, and develop new projects, scenes, business forms and spaces related to ice and snow.

Throughout the season, Yabuli will offer 56 slopes of varying difficulty. Yabuli West Station, which caters to tourists arriving at and departing from the resort, will operate additional high-speed trains to provide greater convenience for visitors.

Ski enthusiasts ski at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

