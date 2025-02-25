Highlights of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025

Xinhua) 09:50, February 25, 2025

Athletes of Team China 1 and Team China 2 celebrate after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Li Xinpeng, Chen Meiting and Wang Xindi (L to R) of Team China 2 celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wang Xindi of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wang Xindi of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Li Xinpeng of Team China 2 reacts after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Qi Guangpu, Xu Mengtao and Li Tianma (L to R) of Team China 1 celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wang Xindi of Team China 2 reacts during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Chen Meiting of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Li Tianma of the Team China 1 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Xu Mengtao of the Team China 1 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Qi Guangpu of the Team China 1 celebrates after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Christopher Lillis of the Team United States of America 1 reacts during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

