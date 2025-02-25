Highlights of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025
Athletes of Team China 1 and Team China 2 celebrate after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Li Xinpeng, Chen Meiting and Wang Xindi (L to R) of Team China 2 celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wang Xindi of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wang Xindi of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Li Xinpeng of Team China 2 reacts after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Qi Guangpu, Xu Mengtao and Li Tianma (L to R) of Team China 1 celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wang Xindi of Team China 2 reacts during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Chen Meiting of Team China 2 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Li Tianma of the Team China 1 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Xu Mengtao of the Team China 1 competes during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Qi Guangpu of the Team China 1 celebrates after the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Christopher Lillis of the Team United States of America 1 reacts during the final of Mixed Team Aerials at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2025 in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
