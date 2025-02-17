Chinese Li Fanghui crowned as women's halfpipe season champion in FIS World Cup

Xinhua) 13:38, February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese freeskier Li Fanghui captured the women's halfpipe gold medal at the FIS Freeski World Cup stop in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday, securing her first-ever World Cup victory and clinching the season's halfpipe Crystal Globe.

Li and Britain's Zoe Atkin finished the season tied atop the halfpipe World Cup standings with 305 points each. According to FIS, this marks the first time in freeski World Cup history that two athletes have shared the Crystal Globe.

Li secured the season title with a dominant performance in Calgary, where she scored 90.50 points to claim her first World Cup gold. Atkin finished second with 87.75 points, while Canada's Rachael Karker took bronze with 87.00 points.

"I was really happy and excited. Last season, I didn't perform very well, but I've been making progress all year, and I'm proud of myself," Li said, admitting she didn't immediately realize she had secured the season title after the event.

Li's triumph in Canada came shortly after her success at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, where she won China's first gold medal of the Games in the women's halfpipe event on February 8 before flying to Canada for the World Cup.

