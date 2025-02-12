Ice and snow economy sees surge in Qujing, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:20, February 12, 2025

Ski enthusiasts ski at the Dahaicao Mountain ski resort in Huize county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

During the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Feb. 4, the excitement for ice and snow sports was in full swing at the Dahaicao Mountain ski resort in Huize county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, drawing tourists from all corners of the country to enjoy the thrill of speeding down the snow-covered slopes.

As the only ski resort in China with a combination of low latitude and high altitude, the Dahaicao Mountain ski resort has been continuously enhancing its facilities in recent years. Its second phase has seen an elevation increase from 3,700 meters to 3,860 meters, accompanied by the installation of a 900-meter-long cableway and two state-of-the-art ski tracks.

The surge in the popularity of skiing at the ski resort has spurred the growth of nearby businesses like restaurants and B&Bs. During the Spring Festival holiday, the area near the ski resort was bustling with tourists enjoying local restaurants and accommodations, revitalizing the local tourism industry and boosting income for villagers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)