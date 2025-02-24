China's Xu Mengtao wins Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup
Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Chen Meiting of China poses on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Xu Mengtao of China competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Chen Meiting of China competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Danielle Scott of Australia competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Chen Meiting of China reacts during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Danielle Scott (R) of Australia reacts after the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Gold medalist Xu Mengtao (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Meiting (L) of China and bronze medalist Danielle Scott of Australia pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Gold medalist Xu Mengtao (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Meiting (L) of China and bronze medalist Danielle Scott of Australia pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- After 50 years, ski base hits peak performance
- Chinese Li Fanghui crowned as women's halfpipe season champion in FIS World Cup
- Ice and snow economy sees surge in Qujing, SW China's Yunnan
- China builds world-class ski resorts in Altay, home to ancient ski heritage
- Trending in China | The thrill of skiing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.