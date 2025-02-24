China's Xu Mengtao wins Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

Xinhua) 09:25, February 24, 2025

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Chen Meiting of China poses on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Chen Meiting of China competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Danielle Scott of Australia competes during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Chen Meiting of China reacts during the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Danielle Scott (R) of Australia reacts after the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Meiting (L) of China and bronze medalist Danielle Scott of Australia pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the final of Women's Aerials at 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

