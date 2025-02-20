After 50 years, ski base hits peak performance

08:45, February 20, 2025 By Li Yingxue ( China Daily

Tourists take the cable cars at Yabuli Ski Resort to reach the ski slopes in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Jan 15. (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

After training three times at the Yabuli Sports Training Base, Alpine skier Fayik Abdi from Saudi Arabia was impressed by the venue's diverse terrain.

"The terrain is great — it offers a bit of everything. The snow is very aggressive, different from Europe, so it takes some time to adjust to," said Abdi at the base in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.

The 27-year-old spent a week in Yabuli for the 9th Asian Winter Games. Though he did not finish his race in his Games debut, Abdi — Saudi Arabia's first-ever Alpine skier — had the opportunity to experience the winding, tree-lined ski trails for which Yabuli is famed.

Earlier this month, the snow events of the Asian Winter Games were held in Yabuli, with 32 gold medals awarded. Xu Mengtao, a Beijing Winter Olympics gold medalist and the Chinese delegation's flag bearer at the closing ceremony, also praised the venue. She earned two golds and one silver in the competition.

"This venue is exceptional, and the weather was perfect for the competition. I'm thrilled to have waited 18 years to win my first Asian Winter Games gold here," Xu said.

Over the past three decades, Yabuli Ski Resort — around 200 kilometers from downtown Harbin in the Lesser Khingan Mountains — has become a pivotal site for China's winter sports development. Thrust into the spotlight when it hosted the 1996 Asian Winter Games, Yabuli further cemented its reputation with the 2009 Winter Universiade.

With the return of the Asian Winter Games to Yabuli after 29 years, the spotlight on this once-remote destination has shone brighter than ever. Growing from its early days as the birthplace of China's snow sports to its current status as a premier national tourism destination, Yabuli now attracts millions of winter sports enthusiasts every year.

Athletes ride ski lifts to access the mountaintop at the ski resort on Jan 19, 1996. (Zhou Que/Xinhua)

Dizzying new heights

With its snow season stretching up to 170 days and 150 of them ideal for skiing, Yabuli has long been a key winter destination for athletes and tourists. To ensure the smooth running of the Asian Winter Games, a massive 1.2 million cubic meters of artificial snow was generated for the event, covering eight competition venues and four training slopes.

When the region hosted the snow events of the 3rd Asian Winter Games in 1996, snow was scarce. Thousands of volunteers carried snow up the mountain to prepare the racing courses. On some days, as many as 2,000 people participated in this labor-intensive effort. This year, 70 snowmakers using 101 snow machines spent two months preparing the venue for competition.

Chen Changpeng, director of the Yabuli Sports Training Base, said the area was a hunting ground during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The first ski resort was established in 1974 by the provincial sports committee to facilitate training for competition. The decision to build the resort in Yabuli was driven by the region's heavy snowfall, high altitude, and ample vertical drops, Chen said. Yabuli's highest peak rises to 1,374.8 meters, while its longest ski run extends to 5 kilometers.

Yabuli first gained national and international recognition in 1996, when Harbin hosted the 3rd Asian Winter Games. The resort's appearance on China Central Television's broadcast also helped draw the attention of tourists, marking the beginning of the region's transformation into a premier winter destination.

Former cross-country skier Qu Donghai made history at those 1996 games, becoming the first Chinese athlete to compete in the snow event. He secured a silver medal in the men's 15-km freestyle Cross-Country Skiing competition.

Looking back, Qu remembers basic conditions on the ski trails, outdated skis, worn gear, and minimal infrastructure. Yet, fueled by the cheers of the crowd, he managed to secure a place on the podium. He also recalls the striking image of volunteers carrying snow from the base of the mountain to prepare the surface.

Now 52, Qu is a member of the Asian Winter Games organizing committee, and oversaw event services for the competition zone in Yabuli. Having also served as a technical official at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Qu has witnessed firsthand the transformation of both Beijing and Yabuli into international-class winter sports venues.

"The ski trails have been widened, and all improvements were made in accordance with international competition standards," Qu said.

Visitors take photos in front of the snow sculptures at Yabuli Ski Resort on Jan 16. (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

Natural advantages

Wang Keshua, deputy head of the Yabuli competition zone, highlighted Yabuli's four key strengths — venues, experience, talent, and cultural heritage — that have solidified its position as a leading winter sports venue.

"Yabuli Ski Resort has hosted 25 international events, including the 3rd Asian Winter Games in 1996, the 24th Winter Universiade in 2009, and the Snowboard World Cup, along with over 350 national competitions," Wang said.

"After 50 years of development, Yabuli has built a strong reputation as a unique venue, and for its natural advantages. These qualities have attracted a steady stream of international events, which in turn have spurred ongoing upgrades to its facilities," he continued.

Today, Yabuli's ski venues are certified by the International Ski Federation and the International Biathlon Union, with courses meeting international A-level standards. These top-tier facilities were crucial to the success of the Asian Winter Games, aligning with the event's focus on efficiency and simplicity, Wang said.

Yabuli's organizational strength, built through decades of snow-making, course maintenance, scheduling, and transportation, also ensured the Games' smooth operations, he added.

"Yabuli's talent advantage is another cornerstone of its success. Over the years, the region has developed a systematic approach toward talent selection and training, honed through years of hosting top-tier competitions," Wang said.

With more than 500,000 athletes having trained at Yabuli, the area boasts a deep pool of local talent, which was vital in supporting the Asian Winter Games. Around 60 percent of the technical officials for the snow events were from Heilongjiang, with many of them previously working at Yabuli.

Wang also highlighted Yabuli's cultural advantage, rooted in its rich history of winter sports. "In addition to the Asian Winter Games, Yabuli will host over 20 other professional and amateur events, further cementing its reputation and driving the growth of winter sports in the region," Wang said.

Tourists check in at a homestay in Qingshan village near Yabuli Ski Resort. (Sun Xiaoyu/Xinhua)

Snow economy

In November, the State Council, China's Cabinet, issued guidelines to boost the ice and snow economy, emphasizing high-quality winter sports development. Yabuli was identified as a key hub for a globally competitive ice and snow economy.

Ahead of the 9th Asian Winter Games, Yabuli underwent significant upgrades, improving six ski trails and its snow-making systems to meet international standards. Three new beginner trails were added to the base, along with a terrain park.

To further enhance the guest experience, Yabuli launched the "three mountain interconnection project", allowing skiers to access all three major resorts with a single pass.

The interconnected network forms a snow trail spanning 5 kilometers, with a vertical drop of 912 meters, offering skiers a seamless adventure on the slopes.

Yabuli has also invested heavily in infrastructure, including upgrades to snow equipment facilities and accommodations. The resort has added 24 snow machines, and two snow groomers, and upgraded 1,500 ski sets and 1,000 ski outfits.

With 25 hotels and three villas now offering over 2,400 rooms and over 5,000 beds, Yabuli's capacity has grown significantly. The resort has also introduced a direct train service from Harbin and expanded shuttle bus access.

Beyond skiing, Yabuli is diversifying its attractions with hot spring resorts, a water park, and China's northernmost panda exhibit, positioning itself as a year-round destination — even in the summer months.

Yang Xiaodong, director of cultural tourism for the Yabuli management committee, said the Asian Winter Games significantly raised Yabuli's profile.

The event brought an influx of visitors, particularly from the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and overseas, Yang said.

During the Spring Festival holiday, Yabuli welcomed 173,900 visitors, a 41.9 percent increase from the previous year. After the holiday, daily visits averaged 20,000, marking a 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Tourists enjoy their wintertime at Yabuli Ski Resort on Jan 15. (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

Village beneficiaries

Qingshan Village, located just a stone's throw from Yabuli Ski Resort, boasts panoramic views of Guokui Mountain. Home to over 300 families, more than 120 households now rely on tourism-related businesses. The village's thriving winter tourism industry has raised the average annual income per resident to 35,000 yuan ($4,805).

In Qingshan, the homestays share a common characteristic: All the ingredients are sourced directly from the surrounding mountains. Wild mushrooms, fungus, vegetables, and free-range poultry — chickens, ducks, and geese — are culinary favorites, prepared in traditional ways that preserve the authentic flavors of the region.

Song Wenli, 45, has benefited from the transformation of Yabuli. Born and raised in the area, she was a farmer before noticing the influx of tourists as the resort area developed.

In 2012, her family opened a restaurant specializing in Northeast China's famed iron pot stews and other local dishes. The restaurant, housed in Song's two-story home, has a dining area in the front, while her living quarters are in the back.

In recent years, business has flourished. This Spring Festival, the restaurant operated virtually nonstop, with customers streaming in throughout the day. "We've had no rest," Song said. "Business has been so busy, we've barely had time to pause."

She said the number of visitors from southern China has increased in recent years. "They love the Northeast specialties. After eating, they even try speaking our dialect to compliment our food."

Many of the southern guests, she said, also delight in the snow. "Especially the children. They run straight into the thick snow and roll around," she said.

Song said it was different from her childhood. Back then, the area was remote, and getting from what is now the Yabuli Ski Resort to the nearest town required hours of travel by bicycle, on foot, or by ox cart.

"Now, it's only a 10-minute drive to the town," she said. "After the high-speed rail opened, it took just over an hour to reach Harbin. It's so convenient."

Qingshan is now home to more than 100 homestays. Many of the village's residents, once dependent on farming, have turned to running accommodations and restaurants, benefiting from the boom in ski tourism. "Our income has definitely gone up," Song said.

Last year, Qingshan began a major overhaul in preparation for the Games. Fences along the roads were repainted, courtyards were decorated, streets were cleared of trash, and red lanterns were hung along the streets, giving the entire village a festive atmosphere.

"Everything, from the fences to the shop signs, has been provided by the government. The environment here has really improved," said Song.

After the pond skimming event, a local celebration to mark the end of the ski season, Song and other restaurant and homestay owners will finally get a well-deserved break. The pond skimming celebration draws skiing enthusiasts from across the region, who gather in colorful attire to mark the close of the season and celebrate the anticipation of the next one.

