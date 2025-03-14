Olympic champion Xu Mengtao wins silver at FIS Freestyle World Cup Livigno

Xinhua) 09:45, March 14, 2025

Second placed Xu Mengtao of China pose for photo during presenting ceremony for the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Women's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic champion Xu Mengtao claimed the women's aerials silver in the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Livigno, Italy on Thursday.

Xu landed a back full-full-full (BFFF) in the final and scored 105.17 points to rank second. Australia's Laura Peel also landed a BFFF, scoring 112.90 to win the gold. China's Chen Meiting came third with 91.44.

In the men's aerials, Sun Jiaxu took silver with 113.73, while Wang Xindi, winner of the World Cup Almaty stop, ranked fourth with 101.00. Swiss Noe Roth won the gold medal with 130.05, and his compatriot Pirmin Werner was third. Olympic champion Qi Guangpu failed to make the final, but he topped the World Cup standings with 400 points.

The Livigno stop is the final showdown of the Aerials World Cup season and Livigno will host the Olympic Games in less than a year's time.

Globe winner Australia's Laura Peel (C) celebrates with the crystal globe along with second placed China's Xu Mengtao (L) and third placed Australia's Danielle Scott during presenting ceremony for the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Women's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Second placed Xu Mengtao of China pose for photo during presenting ceremony for the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Women's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Third placed Wang Xindi waves during the presenting ceremony of the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Men's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13. 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Crystal Globe winner Qi Guangpu (C) of China, second placed Noe Roth (L) of Switzerland, and third placed Wang Xindi of China pose on the podium during the presenting ceremony of the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Men's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13. 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Crystal Globe winner Qi Guangpu of China celebrates during the presenting ceremony of the FIS World Cup Globe awards of Men's Aerials at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 13. 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)