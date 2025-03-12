We Are China

Chinese athletes practise before 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

Xinhua) 09:35, March 12, 2025

China's Sun Jiaxu attends a practice session before the 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

China's Qi Guangpu attends a practice session before the 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

China's Li Tianma attends a practice session before the 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

China's Chen Meiting attends a practice session before the 2024-2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno, Italy, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

