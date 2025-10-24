Ski season opens early in Zhangjiakou

A skier enjoys skiing in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 2025-2026 ski season commenced this week in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, after the Wanlong ski resort became the first to open its slopes to the public on Tuesday.

This year's opening marks the earliest start to a ski season in the history of the district, which co-hosted the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, according to local officials who held a news conference on the new season on Thursday.

The district is home to nine world-class ski resorts, including Genting, Wanlong, and Thaiwoo. It has become China's largest high-end ski resort cluster, authorities said. It features 219 ski trails totaling 178 kilometers.

Across Chongli, ski resorts have upgraded their facilities for the new season, offering more than 20 entertainment options like snow &hot springs and folk culture activities.

To improve the visitor experience, the district has enhanced its transportation services with new shuttle buses featuring dedicated ski equipment storage areas.

Direct coach services to Chongli from major transport hubs in neighboring Beijing, including its two international airports, will begin operating in mid-November.

Skiers enjoy skiing in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

