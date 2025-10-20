Enchanting autumn scenery in Suihua, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:34, October 20, 2025

Photo shows the charming autumn scenery of a river in Hailun, a county-level city in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Liu Xianwu)

In Suihua city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, fields, riversides, lakeshores and hillsides combine to form a painter's palette, revealing the enchanting autumn scenery.

At a threshing ground in Suihua's Beilin district, golden corn kernels spread evenly across the ground glisten under the sunlight, capturing the abundance of harvest time.

In rural Hailun, a county-level city under Suihua, a winding river flows between banks lined with trees displaying shades of red, yellow, orange and green — a natural canvas alive with color.

In Wangkui county, a tranquil lake rests at the foot of Miaoshan Mountain. As dusk falls, willows along the shore glow with a warm amber hue, their branches swaying gracefully in the fading light to form a serene and inviting autumn scene.

In the rice fields of Zhaodong, another county-level city in Suihua, waves of golden grain ripple gently in the breeze. Pink garden cosmoses bloom along the ridges, their soft hues blending with the golden fields to create a vivid autumn tableau.

Along the Hulan River and its nearby reservoir, grasses glow a brilliant red, framing the clear waters with striking bands of crimson.

