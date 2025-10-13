China's Heilongjiang enters autumn harvest season

Xinhua) 09:13, October 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows a harvester working in a field of Sifangshan Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. As of Oct. 10, Beidahuang Group has harvested 39.6903 million mu (2.65 million hectares), accounting for 84.86 percent of its total. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A harvester works in a field of Sifangshan Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. As of Oct. 10, Beidahuang Group has harvested 39.6903 million mu (2.65 million hectares), accounting for 84.86 percent of its total. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Farmers pose for a group photo with harvested rice in a field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. As of Oct. 10, Beidahuang Group has harvested 39.6903 million mu (2.65 million hectares), accounting for 84.86 percent of its total. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows maturing sorghum ears in a field of Sifangshan Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. As of Oct. 10, Beidahuang Group has harvested 39.6903 million mu (2.65 million hectares), accounting for 84.86 percent of its total. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

