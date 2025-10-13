We Are China

Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 11:03, October 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows egrets resting on the bamboo forest at a wetland park in Zhaoping County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos at a planting base of traditional Chinese medicinal herb in Shilang Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2025 shows tourists experiencing picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Moganshan Town of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Heihu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds during sunrise above the Yuanyang Lake in Shiqian county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows the scenery of blooming chrysanthemums in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows migratory birds foraging on a wetland in Dongtai, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows the scenery of a wetland in Dongtai, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows tourists taking sightseeing boats at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Nanhu Lake scenic area in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the scenery of Gongtan Ancient Town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

