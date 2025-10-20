Golden autumn days draw people outdoors across China

Tourists enjoy sightseeing in a populus euphratica forest in Mogao Town of Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at a scenic area in Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 19. 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Dafeng District of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows people enjoying the scenery of flower fields in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a view of a park in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

People pose for photos at a botanical garden in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin, on Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows people taking selfies at a scenic area in Nanyue District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos at a botanical garden in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin, on Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a populus euphratica forest in Ganzhou District of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

People look at persimmon trees in Tangjiaba Village of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Li Huashi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at a scenic area in Daxin County of Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists taking a bamboo raft tour at Detian Waterfalls scenic area in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Long Tao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows the autumn scenery in Changjiang Village of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists riding boats at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows people enjoying sightseeing at a wetland park in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a park in Yi'nan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Tourists ride bamboo rafts on a river in Daxin County of Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists taking a bamboo raft tour at Detian Waterfalls scenic area in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows a view of the Qilian Mountain National Park in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Yang Xiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows people enjoying sightseeing at a park in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

People enjoy sightseeing at the Yiwu Botanical Garden in Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a park in Jiangdu District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows a woman enjoying the autumn scenery in Dadi Village of Bo'ai County, in Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists visit a valley scenic area in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists taking a sightseeing tram to visit the Ten-Mile Gallery at the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows people enjoying sightseeing at a wetland park in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

Migratory birds fly over the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Zhou Guangxue/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a park in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows people visiting a scenic area in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

