Chinese concert in Moscow marks 80th annivesary of victory in World Anti-Facist War

Xinhua) 10:28, September 05, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A concert featuring The Yellow River Cantata was held late Wednesday at the Russian capital's Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, with this piece of music jointly performed by musicians from China and Russia to enthusiastic applause.

The concert was held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, also known as World War II. The event also marked the 120th anniversary of the birth of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai, who created the piece The Yellow River Cantata in 1938.

The Yellow River Cantata greatly encouraged the Chinese people in their war of resistance against Japanese aggression, said Chang Xuhong, minister plenipotentiary of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, when addressing the event.

Chinese and Russian musicians cooperating to perform The Yellow River Cantata in Moscow "reminds people to remember history and cherish peace," said Galina Kulikova, first deputy chairperson of the Russia-China Friendship Association.

The concert was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Russia, with the assistance of the Russia-China Friendship Association, the China Cultural Center in Moscow, and the Russia-China Musical Creation and Exchange Center at the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music.

