Press Center for Victory Day celebration starts operation
(Ecns.cn) 13:17, May 08, 2025
An interior view of the Press Center for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Bing)
The Press Center is able to accommodate at least 400 journalists.
Journalists work at the Press Center for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Bing)
Journalists work at the Press Center for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Bing)
