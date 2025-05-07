Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 16:11, May 07, 2025

Vehicles drive through the downtown to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

