Home>>
Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Moscow, Russia
(Xinhua) 16:11, May 07, 2025
Vehicles drive through the downtown to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Vehicles drive through the downtown to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Vehicles drive through the downtown to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls on China, Russia to resist attempts to sow discord in friendship
- Xi says friendship forged with blood, lives inexhaustible source of China-Russia amity
- View of Moscow, Russia
- Beijing, Moscow set to further safeguard intl order
- China, Russia to hold art exhibition marking 80th anniversary of WWII victory
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.