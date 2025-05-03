China, Russia to hold art exhibition marking 80th anniversary of WWII victory

Xinhua) 10:59, May 03, 2025

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- An art exhibition will be held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and promote art exchanges between China and Russia.

The exhibition, themed "Peace and Friendship -- Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the World Anti-Fascist War," is co-organized by the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Beijing Russian Cultural Center, among others.

Artists aged 18 to 45 from China and Russia have been invited to submit their works. The submission period runs until mid-June, with the evaluation to be conducted at the end of June. An offline exhibition will take place at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing from Aug. 7 to 16.

A total of 80 participants will receive awards, comprising 15 first-place, 25 second-place, and 40 third-place winners from each country.

