China, Russia should strengthen coordination within BRICS: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:03, April 29, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China and Russia, as founding members of BRICS, should strengthen coordination within the framework and deepen unity and cooperation among developing countries and emerging economies.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said the two countries should work together to continuously implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and deliver tangible results across various fields of cooperation.

For his part, Lavrov said Russia is willing to work with China to support each other in hosting commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and in deepening practical cooperation across various fields.

