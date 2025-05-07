Exploring Moscow with Chinese Textbooks

The words and illustrations in textbooks have unexpectedly become a marvelous map leading to the wider world.

When a People's Daily Online reporter brought Chinese textbooks to the streets of Moscow, familiar poems by Alexander Pushkin and paintings by Wassily Kandinsky leapt off the pages and came alive as vivid scenes across the city.

Join us as we embark on a journey to uncover the beauty of Russia through the lens of Chinese textbooks!

