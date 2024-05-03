Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Moscow

(新华网) 10:15, May 03, 2024

Russian military vehicles drive along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A Russian missile launcher drives along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian military vehicles drive along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system launchers Iskander drive along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Soviet T-34 tanks are transported along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A Russian missile launcher drives along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Russian military vehicles drive along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

