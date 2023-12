We Are China

In pics: New Year decorations in Moscow

Xinhua) 10:18, December 23, 2023

People walk past New Year decorations in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk past New Year decorations in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A couple kisses in front of a Christmas tree on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk past New Year decorations in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk past New Year decorations in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

New Year decorations are seen in central Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take a selfie on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride on a carousel at a fair on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

