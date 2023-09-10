Moscow celebrates its 876th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 15:09, September 10, 2023

Decorations for the Moscow City Day celebrations are seen at the entrance to the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Boats take part in a parade during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A girl poses for a photo with actresses dressed as Moscow's buildings during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Boats take part in a parade during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take a selfie with decorations during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Children pose for a photo with decorations during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

