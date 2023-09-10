Moscow celebrates its 876th founding anniversary
Decorations for the Moscow City Day celebrations are seen at the entrance to the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Boats take part in a parade during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A girl poses for a photo with actresses dressed as Moscow's buildings during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Boats take part in a parade during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People take a selfie with decorations during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Children pose for a photo with decorations during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2023. A series of events are held on this weekend to celebrate Moscow City Day and to mark the city's 876th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.