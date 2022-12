We Are China

Doll exhibition held in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 14:17, December 11, 2022

Dolls are on display during a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows the venue of a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Dolls are on display during a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Dolls are on display during a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor views dolls during a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A doll is on display during a doll exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

