We Are China

People's daily life in Moscow

Xinhua) 09:48, February 11, 2022

People walk on a bridge near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People walk on a bridge near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People walk on a bridge near the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People walk along a river in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People walk along a river in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People walk on a bridge in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)