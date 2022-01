We Are China

Daily life in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:57, January 27, 2022

People walk in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People skate on the GUM ice rink in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A man takes a photo in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows snow-covered buildings in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the snow-covered Kremlin and Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A couple walks near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

