"Dolls and teddy bears" exhibition held in Moscow, Russia
(Xinhua) 15:15, April 11, 2021
A visitor looks at dolls on display during "dolls and teddy bears" exhibition in Moscow, Russia, April 10, 2021. More than 10,000 dolls manufactured by different techniques are displayed at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
