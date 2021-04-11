"Dolls and teddy bears" exhibition held in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 15:15, April 11, 2021

A visitor looks at dolls on display during "dolls and teddy bears" exhibition in Moscow, Russia, April 10, 2021. More than 10,000 dolls manufactured by different techniques are displayed at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

