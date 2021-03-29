Home>>
Cat show held at Sokolniki Park in Moscow
(Xinhua) 15:16, March 29, 2021
A cat is seen during a cat show organized by a cat-fancier club at Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2021. More than 400 cats and kittens of over 30 breeds are presented during the fair. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.