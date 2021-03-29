Cat show held at Sokolniki Park in Moscow

Xinhua) 15:16, March 29, 2021

A cat is seen during a cat show organized by a cat-fancier club at Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2021. More than 400 cats and kittens of over 30 breeds are presented during the fair. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

