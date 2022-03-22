Home>>
People visit photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" in Moscow
(Xinhua) 08:30, March 22, 2022
People visit the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People look at works of the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People look at works of the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
