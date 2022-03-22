People visit photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:30, March 22, 2022

People visit the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People look at works of the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People look at works of the photo exhibition "Look into the Eyes of Donbass" on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)