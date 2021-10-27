Photo exhibition to mark 50th anniversary of restoration of PRC's lawful rights in UN opens

Xinhua) 09:39, October 27, 2021

Zhang Jun (L), China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), and president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, visit a photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, Oct. 25, 2021. The exhibition, entitled "Promoting Shared Prosperity for a Peaceful Future," is being jointly held by China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and China Image. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN) was opened on Monday.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, together with president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, as well as diplomats and UN officials, visited the exhibition at UN Headquarters in New York.

Speaking to reporters, Zhang described Oct. 25 as a historic day.

Exactly 50 years ago, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 to restore the lawful rights of the PRC in the UN, ushering in a new chapter in China-UN cooperation, he said.

The photo exhibition is dedicated to the hard-won diplomatic victory 50 years ago and helps relive the ever-deepening cooperation between China and the world body, said Zhang.

Every photo tells a story and the exhibition demonstrates that the cause of the UN cannot be separated from China's participation, said Zhang, noting that only after the lawful rights of the PRC were restored did the UN gain its universality, representativeness and authoritativeness.

Meanwhile, he continued, China's development cannot be separated from UN support. The past 50 years has been a process of China going global, and the UN has provided an important platform for China's role in international affairs, he said.

Zhang pledged more efforts to improve UN work and to work with other countries toward a community with a shared future for mankind.

After his visit, Shahid tweeted: "Was delighted to visit the exhibition to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN. China's contributions to multilateralism over the past 50 years are invaluable!"

The exhibition, entitled "Promoting Shared Prosperity for a Peaceful Future," is being jointly held by China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and China Image.

