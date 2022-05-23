Members of Russian Young Pioneers attend induction ceremony in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:52, May 23, 2022

Members of the Russian Young Pioneers attend an induction ceremony on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

