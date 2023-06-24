Counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in Moscow

June 24, 2023

MOSCOW, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee announced on Saturday that a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Moscow city, the Moscow region and the Voronezh region to prevent possible terrorist acts, after the Wagner private military group was accused of trying to organize an armed rebellion.

