Int'l circus festival celebrated in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 09:06, September 17, 2024

Participants from China perform during an international circus festival in Moscow, Russia, on Sep. 15, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

