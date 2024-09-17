Home>>
Int'l circus festival celebrated in Moscow, Russia
(Xinhua) 09:06, September 17, 2024
Participants from China perform during an international circus festival in Moscow, Russia, on Sep. 15, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
