Explainer: Why historical truth of WWII should never be distorted

May 08, 2025 By Zhao Bochao ( Xinhua

Aircraft fly in formation over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II (WWII). Chinese President Xi Jinping travels to Russia on Wednesday for a state visit and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

The commemoration stands as a powerful reminder of the brutality of war, the precious hard-won peace and stability, and the importance of historical truth -- especially at a time when the world is grappling with a resurgence in unilateralism, economic coercion and hegemonic mentality.

What is alarming is that in recent years, there have been repeated attempts to distort or deny the legacy of the WWII victory. These attempts, drawing widespread criticism and concern, have reminded the world of the necessity to safeguard the integrity of the history of WWII.

WHO IS DISTORTING WWII HISTORY?

In these years, politicians from certain countries have sought to achieve political gains by manipulating historical truth.

"We are witnessing increasing efforts to rehabilitate Nazism and racial supremacy, glorify Nazis and their collaborators, and revive practices of racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Xinhua in a recent interview.

In March, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, while attending a memorial service on Iwo Jima to honor those who died in one of WWII's pivotal battles, claimed Japan as being indispensable in tackling "Chinese aggression" and complimented the "valor" of Japanese soldiers.

Hegseth's remarks sparked sharp criticism, with many viewing them as an attempt to whitewash Japan's militarism during WWII. His comments were also seen as a betrayal of those who sacrificed their lives in anti-fascist fight.

Such attempts to distort or deny the history of the World Anti-Fascist War are not new.

After WWII, as the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union intensified, Washington chose to support Japan as a strategic counterweight in Asia. In doing so, the remnants of Japanese fascism were not fully eradicated.

Until this day, some right-wing Japanese politicians still refuse to renounce Japan's militaristic past, and even question or deny the outcomes of the war.

They continue to pay tribute to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese WWII war criminals, revise high school history textbooks to downplay Japan's wartime atrocities, and deny the forced recruitment of "comfort women" by the Japanese military during WWII.

"In recent years, Japan has recklessly tampered with textbooks, and the theory of no guilt for aggression has a relatively large market in Japan," said Sun Huixiu, an associate professor with the School of History at Beijing Normal University.

Similar historic revisionism took place in the West. There have been attempts by some Western countries to downplay or even completely deny the role of the Red Army and the Soviet people in the victory over Nazism.

A survey conducted by IFOP, an international market research group, in May 1945 showed that 57 percent of French people credited the Soviet Union with having made the greatest contribution to Nazi defeat, compared to just 20 percent backing the United States and 12 percent Britain.

However, by 2018, a YouGov survey showed a dramatic shift in public perception: 56 percent of the French believed the United States played the most important role, 11 percent credited Britain, and only 15 percent recognized Russia's contribution.

WHY HISTORICAL TRUTH SO IMPORTANT?

During the deadliest military conflict in human history 80 years ago, more than 80 countries and regions, involving roughly 2 billion people, were drawn into the war. More than 100 million worldwide were killed or wounded, and global economic losses exceeded 4 trillion U.S. dollars.

To resist fascist aggression, more than 50 countries, including China and the Soviet Union, formed a united front. As the main theater in the East during the World Anti-Fascist War, China paid a heavy price -- over 35 million casualties in its fight against the majority troops of Japanese militarism.

A woman visits the site used to be a bacterial laboratory at the former site of the Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Preserving the truth of history is the most meaningful tribute to the soldiers and civilians who perished during WWII. It is also a foundation for reconciliation between former belligerent nations.

"How should we respond to the sin of the Holocaust for which we should take responsibility? Summing up the past can be a prerequisite to reconciliation," said former German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Japan in 2015.

More importantly, as noted by Xi at the general debate of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly back in 2015, history is a mirror, and only by drawing lessons from history can the world avoid repeating past calamities.

After WWII, the Allied powers carried out the Nuremberg and Tokyo Trials, which marked the first time in human history that war criminals were prosecuted before an international tribunal, delivering rightful punishment, upholding international justice and sending a powerful warning to fascist forces.

Based on the WWII victory, key members of the anti-fascist alliance jointly initiated the founding of the United Nations and formulated a series of important international documents including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Charter of the United Nations, which laid the foundation for the modern international order and established the basic norms governing contemporary international relations.

"These instruments helped to hold fascist crimes accountable, and through a series of institutional frameworks, effectively placed a 'security lock' on the postwar world to help preserve peace," said He Lei, former vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, in an article.

Since the end of WWII, the world has witnessed a level of global prosperity unprecedented in human history thanks to the largely peaceful era it has been in. "We need to firmly remember the history of WWII and maintain the world political and economic order," said Sun.

"Today, it seems no one disputes that the victory over fascism and militarism was one of humanity's greatest achievements in the 20th century," said Kirill Babayev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

This underscores that Russia and China must remain at the forefront of preserving this memory, he noted.

"In the global agenda, we must uphold a position that demands full respect for historical truth, rejects its distortion, and, above all, safeguards the memory of those who perished during World War II while defending our freedom," he added.

