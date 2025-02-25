Catching up to rescue history: Filmmaker Fang Li

(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 25, 2025

Fang Li, a marine technology expert and film producer, dedicated nearly a decade to creating the documentary The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, which uncovers the powerful story of a sunken ship and the courageous rescues that ensued during World War II. "It was a strong trigger for me," Fang stated in a sit-down interview with the People's Daily, reflecting on how he discovered this piece of history and brought it to the big screen. "I realized that we need to catch up to record history."

