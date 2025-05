We Are China

Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Minsk, Belarus

Xinhua) 15:59, May 03, 2025

Soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, capital of Belarus, May 2, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Performers attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, capital of Belarus, May 2, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Military vehicles attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, capital of Belarus, May 2, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Military vehicles attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, capital of Belarus, May 2, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Minsk, capital of Belarus, May 2, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)