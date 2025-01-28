How will Lukashenko's re-election influence Belarus' development?

Xinhua) 14:31, January 28, 2025

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko (C) is pictured at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election in Belarus, receiving 86.82 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results released by the country's Central Election Commission on Monday.

Experts agree that Lukashenko's re-election ensures domestic political stability and supports the country's course toward comprehensive development.

DEVELOPING STRONG ECONOMY

Despite increasing sanctions pressure, the Belarusian economy has been growing, as has been reflected in almost all key indicators for two years in a row.

Belarus' gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4 percent in 2024. Industry became the main driver of growth, with industrial production up by 5.4 percent last year. The real disposable income of Belarusians rose by 9.5 percent from January to November 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Lukashenko has made a series of achievements, such as promoting economic stability and improving citizens' well-being, developing key industrial sectors and strengthening export potential, as well as expanding infrastructure, said a recent report by the International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES).

Experts noted that for the period from 2020 to 2025, despite existing challenges, external risks and sanctions pressure, Belarus has ensured stable economic operation and maintained its social focus, which has had a positive impact on the well-being of its citizens.

Despite the progress, many challenges still lie ahead. Inflation in Belarus stood high at 5.2 percent in 2024. Lukashenko stressed the necessity of introducing a digital economy and intelligent production management systems based on Belarusian software. He said it is also necessary to ensure even development across the country's regions and make the agricultural industry more high-tech and competitive.

Approving the state investment program for 2025 on Jan. 15, Lukashenko said that the new five-year period will be challenging considering the difficult situation of Belarus' external economic partners.

One of the most important tasks of Lukashenko's new term will be to resolve the issue of effective economic growth of Belarus, experts said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech at a New Year celebration for children in Minsk, capital of Belarus, Dec. 27, 2024. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

ENSURING SECURITY

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said earlier in an interview with local media that the West continues to implement a comprehensive strategy of pressuring Belarus in the legal, political, economic and other areas.

The official said the national security system is ready to solve the tasks. "We are ready to neutralize all risks and challenges. We will not allow these risks and challenges in the sphere of national security to develop into threats."

Lukashenko said he is planning to take measures to maintain peace and order in the country. He has also repeatedly noted that Belarus will continue to support Russia.

PURSUING MULTILATERAL COOPERATION

Lukashenko has continued to pursue an open foreign policy of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In 2024, Belarus became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and formalized its status as a BRICS partner state.

Earlier this month, Lukashenko approved the strategies for Belarus' participation in the SCO and BRICS. Both strategies, designed for a five-year period till 2030, can be extended and updated taking into account certain trends in the future.

Yuri Yarmolinsky, an analyst with the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research, said Belarus' strategies for participation in the SCO and BRICS gives the country freedom of geopolitical maneuver.

"By adopting strategies for participation in the SCO and BRICS, we once again confirm our consistent, responsible and systemic position on interaction with any international organizations, associations, platforms," he said.

Yang Bo, deputy director of the Center for Russian Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, said that Belarus' accession to the SCO will have a far-reaching impact on the geopolitical landscape of Central and Eastern Europe.

"The documents signed by Lukashenko at the highest level define Belarus' participation in two mechanisms -- the SCO and BRICS -- for the next five years and will strengthen the country's international influence within the framework of multilateral diplomacy," Yang said.

