Belarus readies resuming border cooperation with EU

Xinhua) 21:57, November 15, 2024

MINSK, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Belarus is willing to resume cooperation with the European Union (EU) at the border regarding illegal migration, said Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov here at an international conference on Friday.

Ryzhenkov said Minsk is ready to seek solutions to illegal migration and collaborate with partners, which is why the country invited Western countries to the conference on regional cooperation against illegal migration.

To address the issue, the EU must either work with the countries from which migrants are fleeing or cooperate with Minsk, Ryzhenkov noted.

Illegal migration on the border between Belarus and the EU countries has worsened since 2021. Poland and the Baltic states refused to accept refugees from the Belarusian side and have been pushing them back.

