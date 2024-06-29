Belarusian President hails strong ties with China in education sector

Xinhua) 09:30, June 29, 2024

MINSK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Belarus is interested in further deepening its partnership with China within the education sector, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently said at a meeting with Hao Ping, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Peking University Committee and a delegation from 15 Chinese universities, who have arrived to participate in the Forum of Rectors of Higher Education Institutions of Belarus and China, according to the press-service of the Belarusian President Office.

"This visit serves as a clear example of the high level of relations between Belarus and China, an indicator of growing cooperation not only in the economic, but also in science, educational and cultural spheres, among other areas," Lukashenko said.

In addition, Lukashenko endorsed the initiative proposed by universities in Belarus and China to establish a fundamental research center, and expressed confidence that its activities will initiate a new wave of scientific and technological development.

During the meeting, Lukashenko further proposed elevating cooperation to a new level, and emphasized the need to expand contacts beyond universities.

"Let's not only think about cooperation between universities. Let's think about creating a large global educational and scientific platform in Belarus aimed at spreading education, science, culture across the European continent. We are ready to play a serious role in it," the Belarusian leader said.

For his part, Hao Ping noted that it was a great honor for him to visit Belarus as part of a delegation of Chinese universities and personally meet with the President of Belarus once again.

The Chinese side is ready to join hands with Belarusian universities in building a bridge of friendly exchanges between the two countries and promoting practical cooperation in the fields of education and technology, he added.

