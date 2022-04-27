Home>>
36th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster marked in Minsk, Belarus
(Xinhua) 09:05, April 27, 2022
A commemoration ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster is held in Minsk, Belarus, April 26, 2022. The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986, was one of the most serious nuclear accidents in history. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- IPC rules that RPC, Belarus athletes will not take part in Beijing Winter Paralympics
- EU imposes more restrictions on Belarus over Russia-Ukraine conflict
- U.S. suspends operations at embassy in Belarus, authorizes departure at embassy in Russia
- Next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be held on Belarusian-Polish border -- head of Russian delegation
- Ukraine introduces special measures in regions bordering Russia, Belarus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.