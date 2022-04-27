36th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster marked in Minsk, Belarus

April 27, 2022

A commemoration ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster is held in Minsk, Belarus, April 26, 2022. The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986, was one of the most serious nuclear accidents in history. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

